UK police investigating cause of 'minor explosion' at underground station in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a "minor explosion" at Southgate underground station in north London and were advising people to avoid the area.

"Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "We are not aware of any serious injury."

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Gareth Jones)

