UK police find source of Novichok nerve agent in small bottle

World Reuters Jul 14, 2018 00:07:03 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police said on Friday they believed they had found the source of the Novichok nerve agent that killed a woman in southwest England this month and left her partner Charlie Rowley critically ill in hospital.

"On Wednesday, 11 July, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley’s house in Amesbury," police said in a statement. "Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok."

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 00:07 AM

