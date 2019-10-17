UK PM to go to Brussels early Thursday for 'useful' Brexit meetings - Sky News reporter

You are here:
World Reuters Oct 17, 2019 06:12:41 IST

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Brussels early Thursday in a move to have some useful meetings for a Brexit deal, Beth Rigby, Sky News political editor, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Citing a senior ministerial source, Rigby added http://bit.ly/2ppabEQ that a "dawn dash" is likely and a deal is close but Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is "still not over line".

European Council President Donald Tusk is set to chair a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, including Johnson, on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

