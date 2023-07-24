UK PM Rishi Sunak enjoys 'Barbenheimer week' with family, shares picture

The release of two highly anticipated movies – Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – has made the internet coin an innovative term, ‘Barbenheimer’. People have been using the hashtag on various social media platforms to escape their fear of missing out. Another factor that has grabbed the attention is audience, especially girls, opting to wear pink clothes to theatres in support of Barbie. Now, keeping in line with the trend of ‘Barbenheimer Week’ that rules the internet, UK PM Rishi Sunak finally gave in to his family’s choice of movie preference.

With three females, all dressed in pink, in a family of four in the Sunak household, finding the right answer is not too difficult. Sharing weekend plans, the UK PM uploaded an adorable family picture on Instagram. He captioned the post: “The family vote was only ever going one way…Barbie first it is #barbenheimer”

Check out the post:

The family picture in front of the screen board shows Sunak posing with wife Akshara Murthy and daughters Krishna and Anoushka. While dressed in a grey sweater, Sunak was seen holding movie tickets in his hand. The rest of the family wore pink, indicating their first preference of movie.

Uploaded a day ago, the post garnered 3.1 lakh likes. Several users commented on the post:

One user wrote: “Super family.” “It’s so pleasant to see, family time is great,” said another. Several others commented with ‘Stay blessed’ and a thumbs up emoji.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s starrer Barbie shows the duo having the time of their lives in the seemingly pristine world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to move to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

The ongoing Barbie fever, ignited by the Greta Gerwig film, has taken the world by storm with captivating hue splashes everywhere. Barbie-core fashion has led to various brands, including food chains, jumping on the trend by introducing pink-themed meals as an ode to the movie. Demonstrating the same, a Delhi-based bakery recently introduced a Barbie-themed meal and dessert. The delicious meal has been making headlines thanks to its rich flavour and appetizing presentation.