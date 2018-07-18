UK PM May suffers parliament defeat over plans to leave European medicines network

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an embarrassing defeat on a trade law that means ministers must now seek to secure an agreement that allows Britain to have continued participation in the European medicines regulatory framework.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 305 to 301 to approve the amendment to the trade legislation.

(Reporting By William James and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.