UK PM May suffers parliament defeat over plans to leave European medicines network

World Reuters Jul 18, 2018 00:07:36 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an embarrassing defeat on a trade law that means ministers must now seek to secure an agreement that allows Britain to have continued participation in the European medicines regulatory framework.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 305 to 301 to approve the amendment to the trade legislation.

(Reporting By William James and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 00:07 AM

