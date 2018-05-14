You are here:
World Reuters May 14, 2018

UK PM May says committed to ensuring Iran deal is upheld

(Reuters) - Britain and its European partners remain committed to ensuring the nuclear deal with Iran is upheld and Tehran must continue to meet its obligations under the pact, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the Iranian president on Sunday.

"Both leaders agreed the importance of continued dialogue between the two countries, and looked forward to the meeting of UK, German, French and Iranian foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday," according to a readout of the call with President Hassan Rouhani that was issued by May's office.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

