UK PM May hosts reception for divers who rescued Thai children

World Reuters Jul 25, 2018 01:06:11 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May hosted a reception on Tuesday for the British divers who were involved in the rescue of 12 schoolboys from a flooded cave in Thailand earlier this month.

All the boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach were brought to safety over the course of a three-day rescue organised by Thai navy SEALs and an international team of diving and caving experts.

The boys and their coach had gone into the Tham Luang cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai on June 23, for a quick excursion after soccer practice, when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

Thai Ambassador Pisanu Suvanajata was among the guests at the prime minister's official residence at Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon, posing for a photograph with May and the divers in front of the famous black door.

May praised the divers during the event.

"On hearing about the boys who were trapped, most people would have just stood by but you chose to go out there and do something about it," she said in comments released by her office.

"The eyes of the world were on you and I think I can speak for everyone when I say a huge thank you."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 01:06 AM

