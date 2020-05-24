UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says he will 'obviously not' resign

LONDON (Reuters) - When Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings was asked on Saturday if he would consider his position, he told reporters: "Obviously not."

"You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that?" Cummings said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.