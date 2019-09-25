UK PM Johnson spoke to Queen Elizabeth after Supreme Court ruling: official

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Queen Elizabeth after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unlawfully when he advised her to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit, a government official said on Tuesday.

Asked if it had been an apologetic call, the official declined to discuss the content of the conversation.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

