UK PM Johnson gives adviser Cummings his 'full support'

World Reuters May 24, 2020 00:10:55 IST

UK PM Johnson gives adviser Cummings his full support

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his full support to his senior adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.

"I can tell you that the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 00:10:55 IST



