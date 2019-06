UK PM hopefuls clash over how to win Brexit deal in TV debate

LONDON (Reuters) - Conservative candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May clashed on Sunday over how to win a deal to leave the European Union, with several saying they could win changes to an agreement the bloc says will not be reopened.

With international development minister Rory Stewart describing the television debate on Channel 4 television for Conservative Party leader as a competition of "machismo", five of the six remaining contenders spoke over each other in trying to prove they could succeed where May failed in leading Britain out of the bloc.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by William James)

