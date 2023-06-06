How much do you think a plumber makes? One would say that depending on how you look at it, good enough to get by. But it is a different story for this 34-year-old man from Kensington. Stephen Fry, a UK-based plumber, claims to earn £210,000 or around Rs 2.15 crore per year. His work includes fixing boilers, unblocking toilets, and replacing washers. The man resides in one of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods and enjoys luxury holidays in the Maldives and Canary Islands.

Fry’s journey

Jobless at 17, Stephen Fry heeded the advice of his local job centre and pursued a plumbing apprenticeship. A decade ago, this self-employed tradesman joined London-based Pimlico Plumbers. With time, he has become one of the company’s highest earners. Despite a regular workday of 8 am to 6 pm, Fry maintains a rigorous routine. With 58 hours of work each week, he is available for emergency calls throughout the evening and at night. Only few plumbers earn more than £200,000 annually. But surprisingly, half of Pimlico Plumbers’ employees earn more than £100,000 a year.

The Pimlico Plumbers were founded in 1979 by Charlie Mullins and are on call 24/7.

Plumber’s popularity

In an interview with the Mail, Fry explained that even though he is among Pimlico’s top plumbers, his demanding workload causes him significant fatigue. But he expressed satisfaction, saying he finds it enjoyable every day. As a result of his ability to resolve water leaks, he recounted instances when he responded to distress calls from women experiencing the issue and saw their relief.

On being asked if he would be considering quitting anytime soon, he responded, “Honestly, I can’t envision myself stopping. I derive satisfaction from my work. I am dedicated to being a hard worker, and I believe I will continue working until I can no longer do so.”

Adzuna report

A list of 20 occupations, which offer salaries exceeding the average UK income of £33,000 or around Rs 33 lakh, was released earlier this year by job search engine platform Adzuna. Among the jobs featured on the site in March 2023, one position boasted an impressive annual salary of £90,000.

Research by Adzuna revealed that computer science qualifications are not always necessary for well-paying IT jobs. Examples of high-paying IT jobs include scrum master, ethical hacker, and software developer. The average annual salary of ethical hackers who penetrate computer systems to find security vulnerabilities, stands at £61,497 or around Rs 63 lakh, as of March 2023.

Aside from that, jobs such as air traffic controllers, train drivers, and commercial pilots also advertised salaries over £50,000 or about Rs 51 lakh last month. It should be stressed that GCSE qualifications or external certifications are pre-requisites for these roles, although a university degree isn’t an essential requirement.

