UK parliament rejects Labour's Brexit amendment

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted 327 to 296 on Tuesday against a proposal which called for parliament to consider alternative options to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

The proposal, put forward by the opposition Labour Party, was opposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

