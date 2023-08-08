UK outlines sanctions targeting access to foreign military supplies, eyes cutting off Russia’s defence infra

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced it has targeted individuals and businesses in Iran, Turkey, Dubai, Slovakia and Switzerland in its latest round of sanctions intended to hit Russia’s defence systems by cutting off access to foreign military equipment.

“Today’s landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin’s now struggling defence industry,” foreign secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

The Foreign Secretary announced 22 new sanctions on individuals and businesses outside Russia supporting Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, as well as three Russian companies importing electronics vital to Russia’s military equipment used on the battlefield.

These measures will significantly damage Russia’s defence systems by cutting off Putin’s access to foreign military equipment. Among those sanctioned are: two Turkey based businesses, Turkik Union and Azu International, for their role in exporting microelectronics to Russia that are essential for Russia’s military activity in Ukraine.

Dubai based Aeromotus Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Trading LLC has also been included in the list, for its role in supplying drones and drone components to Russia.

Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev, for his involvement in an attempted arms deal between the DPRK and Russia. Swiss national Anselm Oskar Schmucki, for his role in Russia’s financial services sector, including through working as Chief of the Moscow office of DuLac Capital Ltd.

The British government will also impose sanctions to tackle Iran and Belarus’ support for Russia’s military. The UK has previously imposed sanctions on Belarus for continuing to actively facilitate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has called out Iran’s destabilising role in global security, including through sanctions against Iranian suppliers of the UAVs used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. Tuesday’s sanctions include a few Iranian individuals and entities involved in the research, development and production of UAVs for the IRGC.

The UK is also sanctioning three Russian companies operating in the electronics sector for their role in procuring UK-sanctioned western microelectronics that are essential for sustaining Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

Britain’s latest sanctions package is part of a series of wider action targeting those critical to supplying and funding Putin’s war machine – and it is the biggest ever UK action on military suppliers in third countries.

The new round of sanctions is intended to cripple the Russian defence industry which is already severely stretched and focused entirely on sustaining the war. Unable to access Western components, the Russian military is struggling to produce sufficient top-end equipment and is now desperately searching for foreign armaments.

Hit hard by Western sanctions, Russia is already on the verge of mobilising Soviet-era tanks and harvest kitchen freezers for low-grade chips.