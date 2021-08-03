The British diver who won a gold medal last week has been winning hearts with his knitting skills. Recently, he took to Instagram to tell his fans that he knitted a case for his medal.

Olympic champion Tom Daley recently grabbed attention on social media after he was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the ongoing Olympic women's diving final.

After winning a gold medal last week in the men's synchronised 10-meter platform event, Daley is now winning hearts online for a completely different reason. At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on 1 August, when one of the cameras panned towards Daley, he was seen with knitting needles in his hand and a concentrated look on his face.

Within minutes videos, GIFs and photos of Daley went viral on social media. Even the official Twitter handle of the Olympics shared a photo of Daley and captioned it, “Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving”.

Check out the photos below:

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

The viral post has garnered over 1.7 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Many shared supportive comments under the post, while others were shocked to see the other side of the champ. Last week, after winning the gold medal, the champion posted a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, he expressed his love for knitting and also made sure to store his medal in a new pouch that he made. “THANK YOU TO ALL MY FELLOW STITCHERS! Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday. I made a little medal case too!” Daley wrote in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Daley’s love for knitting and crocheting was unknown so far to his followers, who are now going gaga over his work.