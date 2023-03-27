Dorset: People in South West England have been advised not to use water, beaches in Dorset following the announcement of a major oil leak incident from the largest on shore field of the country.

The harbour’s governing body, Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), reported a leak on Sunday at a pipeline under Owers Bay run by the gas firm Perenco.

The largest onshore field in the UK, Wytch Farm, released about 200 barrels of “reservoir fluid” as a consequence of the Wytch Farm incident.

As of late Sunday night, some of the fluid, which is 85% water and 15% oil, that escaped from Perenco’s pipeline had already been retrieved, according to the company.

PHC reported that there are “early indicators” that the surface slick is already dispersing.

The commissioners added that Perenco had stated there was no danger of further leakage following the shutdown of the pipeline and the placement of booms on either side of the leak to reduce pollution.

PHC stated that a second evaluation of the cleanup effort would be done early on Monday.

According to Perenco, the leak was quickly halted, and booms were deployed as an additional layer of containment to safeguard Poole Harbour. A clean-up effort is in progress, and Perenco UK is collaborating closely with the necessary authorities.

“Any spill is an extremely serious matter, and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole harbor,” said Franck Dy, general manager of Perenco UK’s Wytch Farm.

“Wash immediately with soap and water,” was the instruction given to anyone who came into contact with the spill.

The region, which has been named a site of particular scientific interest, is a haven for wildlife.

In reaction to the leak, the UK Health Security Agency South West reiterated the swimming recommendation.

“We have received reports of a large amount of oil in Poole harbour,” a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said. “We are supporting the port authority and other partners in responding to this incident.”

