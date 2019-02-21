UK moves resolution with United Nations Security Council to designate Masood Azhar 'global terrorist'

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, the United Kingdom has moved a resolution with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to name Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, reports News 18. The report comes a day after New Zealand passed a resolution condemning the attack that was orchestrated by JeM in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF personnel on 14 February.

The French government has also said that it will move a similar proposal under UNSC Resolution 1267, as has the US, which has already named Pakistan behind the carnage. In all, 58 countries have condemned the dastardly attack.

A DNA report had earlier stated that three key countries in the five members UNSC are all set to move the United Nations in a couple of days. This would be the third time that these powerful nations from the P5 (five permanent members of international body) would move such a proposal in the UN. A similar one was moved in 2017 too after the 2016 attack on the Indian Brigade headquarters in Uri, also conducted by the Jaish.

A dossier is also being prepared by India to nail Pakistan's culpability in the Pulwama attack that will be submitted to nations "supportive of the Indian position" in exposing Pakistan's lies. India is also expected to submit the dossier on Pakistan-backed JeM to Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force in Paris (FATF) in its forthcoming meeting.

Pakistan has already been placed on the grey list of the anti-terror finance watchdog since July 2018. Now, France is also expected to lobby to retain the neighbouring country on the grey list.

After Pulwama, US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster had said that his country has bolstered its resolve to cooperate with India on counter terrorism matters and work with it to get to the bottom of the terror attacks. The US had also called on Pakistan to end immediately its support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Wednesday met India's envoy to the US, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia – Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ajay Bisaria and Ahmad Javed – who were given the dossier that will be shared with Indian embassies.

