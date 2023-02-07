UK: Mountain climber falls in 600-feet deep gorge as equipment malfunctions
On 'steep, loose ground,' the rescuers managed to save two guys, but because of the bad weather, it took until the next morning to find the body of the man who had fallen
London: In UK, a climber died after falling ‘a considerable distance’ around 600 feet from a mountain ridge in Snowdonia.
As per Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organization (Ovmro), the incident occurred when the man and two other climbers were on the 3,200-feet Y Gribin on Saturday and the climbing equipment broke.
Then, between the Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach summits, mountain rescue teams sped to the situation.
On “steep, loose ground,” they managed to save two guys, but because of the bad weather, it took until the next
morning to find the body of the man who had fallen.
“Three young men were climbing the Gribin ridge when a handhold broke off, sending one of them falling a long way,” an Ovmro spokeswoman told.
Sadly, he did not make it through his wounds.
The recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the coastguard rescue helicopter.
“The thoughts of all team members are with the casualty’s family and friends,” told the spokesperson.
The man, from Yorkshire, has not been named but is believed to be in his twenties, reports claim.
