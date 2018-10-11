UK minister Lidington says he expects a Brexit deal eventually

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British cabinet minister said on Wednesday he expected that Britain would be able to strike a deal with the European Union to leave the bloc eventually, even if it was not a certainty.

"I expect that we will succeed in obtaining (a deal) at the end of the day," David Lidington, Prime Minister Theresa May's de facto deputy, told ITV's Peston programme, later adding that he was "hopeful" but it could not be guaranteed.

He repeatedly declined to be drawn on how negotiations with the EU were going or comment on speculation about the talks in Brussels.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

