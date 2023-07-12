UK: Met police scoping criminal inquiry against suspended BBC presenter who paid teen for explicit images

The Metropolitan Police is currently examining whether a criminal investigation should be launched against a BBC presenter who is currently suspended.

This decision comes after fresh allegations were made by an individual in their 20s who claimed to have received threats from the presenter after meeting through a dating app.

Tim Davie, the Director General of the BBC, stated that the Metropolitan Police has taken charge of the inquiry.

However, the police are currently in the preliminary stages of their investigation and may ultimately determine that no criminal case exists.

The controversy surrounding the BBC presenter began when The Sun newspaper accused the individual of paying a crack cocaine user over £35,000 since the user was 17 years old, allegedly in exchange for ‘nudes’.

On Tuesday, BBC News released additional separate allegations, reporting that a person in their early 20s had been “threatened” by the same prominent presenter after meeting on a dating app.

Sources at The Sun attempted to distance the newspaper from suggestions that the BBC presenter had received images when the individual was a minor, which could potentially be a criminal matter.

They asserted that the story published on Friday was primarily about concerned parents trying to cease payments to their vulnerable 20-year-old child involved in drug use, rather than focusing on the age of the alleged victim.

Whether a criminal offense was committed depends on whether the explicit photos were exchanged before or after the young person turned 18.

If the photos were sent when the person was 17, it could be considered child sexual abuse, a serious crime.

However, if the explicit images were shared only after the individual turned 18, it is possible that no laws were violated. The legal age for sharing explicit photographs is higher than the age of consent.

The Metropolitan Police has engaged in discussions with the BBC but has not yet initiated a criminal investigation into the allegations. The Sun reported that one police force had already informed the alleged victim’s stepfather several months ago that they could not investigate the matter as it did not violate any laws.

An individual at The Sun insisted that the newspaper had been cautious not to explicitly accuse the BBC presenter of criminal behavior in their reporting.

The lawyer representing the 20-year-old reportedly told The Sun last week that the allegations were baseless and that no illegal activities had occurred.

Tim Davie made it clear that the reason for suspending the presenter was The Sun’s implied accusation of potential illegal conduct. He stated that a previous complaint by the 20-year-old’s parents to the BBC was “very serious but not criminal.”

Fresh Allegations

The anonymous individual who came forward with the recent claims alleged that they were pressured to meet with the presenter, who initially concealed their true identity.

However, they never followed through with the meeting. When the individual, in their 20s, mentioned online that they had been conversing with a prominent BBC presenter and contemplated revealing their identity, the presenter allegedly responded with abusive and profanity-laden messages.

These latest developments unfolded as Tim Davie faced questions from the media regarding his handling of the allegations against the suspended presenter.

He confirmed that the BBC had temporarily halted its internal investigation into The Sun’s accusations while specialized officers from the Metropolitan Police conduct their inquiries.

Davie also provided a timeline of events, revealing that the presenter’s behavior was initially brought to the BBC’s attention in May when the 20-year-old’s family attempted to file a complaint in person at a BBC office. They later contacted the BBC’s complaints line, typically used by dissatisfied viewers.

According to Davie, the complaint was then forwarded to the BBC’s internal investigations team, which deemed it necessary to pursue.

At that stage, the information did not involve any allegations of criminal behavior, but it was regarded as a serious matter. Despite making two attempts to contact the complainant, the investigations team received no response, leading them to temporarily pause their inquiry.

Davie emphasized that it is standard procedure for the BBC’s investigations team to verify serious allegations before presenting them to the accused presenters, in order to prevent baseless claims from being made.

The suspended male presenter was only informed of the allegations against him last week when The Sun notified the BBC of the more serious and potentially criminal accusations.

Davie also emphasized that the BBC has a duty of care toward the suspended presenter and stated that they are providing him with support. He declined to comment on the possibility of blackmail being involved.

On Tuesday, the BBC released the salaries of many of its leading presenters and shared data revealing its struggle to connect with younger audiences.

The report also indicated a decline of 500,000 television licenses purchased last year, highlighting the additional challenges faced by the national broadcaster.