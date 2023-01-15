UK: Mass shooting at funeral attendees leave 6 including 7-yr-old girl, injured

London: A massive shooting in north London left five people injured and a 7-year-old girl fighting for her life; a manhunt is under way to find the shooters.

Around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday, the victims were shot as they were leaving a burial ceremony for British-Colombian cancer patient Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother Fresia Calderon, 50.

The funeral was held outside St. Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road, just across from Euston railway station.

Reports say that an accused allegedly leapt out of a black car and began firing into the throng.

Six persons, including two children, aged 12 and 7, and four women, aged 21, 41, 48, and 54, were hurt in the attack.

Cops informed that the seven-year-old child was sent urgently to a hospital with a major trauma centre as a priority, where she “remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

While the 12-year-old girl suffered a minor leg injury and was released from hospital after treatment.

The adult victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, but authorities claimed the trauma sustained by the 48-year-old might have “life-changing” effects.

Metropolitan police reacted to the incident as ‘One of the worst mass shootings to occur in London in recent memory’.

The throng had come to honour the lives of the mother-daughter pair, who passed away in November within a month of one another, when a black sedan suddenly drew up and ‘started spraying bullets’ into the gathering.

Terrified witnesses described how they had to flee for shelter.

After the event, witnesses told local media they were fired upon as they stepped outside to observe the doves that were freed as part of the funeral service. A black sedan appeared out of nowhere and “began spraying shots” as they

fled for safety.

“It was chaos. It was horrible. No one knew if it was a bomb or gunman,” one witness said.

“We were looking for places to hide. We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare to try and leave before. It was not nice.” Said another.

The Met released a statement claiming initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which quickly fled the scene.

Officers initially said a seven-year-old and three women were hurt but later updated this as it emerged six people in total had sustained injuries.

“There is a significant police presence in the area. An urgent investigation is underway and details of the incident are still emerging,” the statement read.

The Met Police are pleading for witnesses to come forward and help with the investigation because no one has been arrested.

