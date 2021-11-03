UK man returns from vacation to find home in Luton sold to new owner, belongings gone

It was later discovered that Reverend Hall’s identity was stolen and used to sell the home

In England, a man returning from vacation got a shock to find his home in Luton sold to a new owner and all his furnishings gone.

Reverend Mike Hall was working in North Wales on 20 August, when he got a call from one of his neighbours, who told Hall that the lights of his home were on and it was anticipated that someone had entered the house.

Reverend Mike went back to his house in Luton the next day in the morning on 21 August. When Mike reached his house, he found out that all his furniture including his carpets and curtains were completely missing and the locks of his house had also been changed.

Hall informed the police about the incident immediately and confronted a builder working inside Hall’s home. On listening to Hall's side of the story, the builder called in the father of the house's "new owner". Hall learned that his home "was sold to the new owner" without his knowledge for around Rs 1,33,00000 in July.

The police found that the new owner possessed land registry documents, and the papers mentioned that the house belonged to the new owner. A duplicate driving license and a duplicate bank account in the name of Mike Hall were apparently used to sell his house.

The police said that someone impersonating Hall had sold the house to the new owner and according to law, the new owner is now the legal owner. They also asked Hall to contact his solicitors as it was now a civil matter. The solicitors said that a police investigation that is going on and they could comment further only when the investigation was complete.