UK man ignores warnings not to park on beach and finds van floating in sea

Disobeying authorities might have its charm sometimes. But it can also result in a lot of trouble, as a man found out in Newquay, United Kingdom. After refusing to park his van according to the rules on the beach, the man found out that his vehicle had floated away.

According to eyewitnesses, the man had argued with the harbourmaster over his van. Ignoring several warnings against parking on the beach, the man left his vehicle on the shore for several hours.

When he came back after a nice ride on a jet ski, he was shocked to see his van missing. The vehicle got submerged after a high tide. The man was seen regretting the fact that he ignored the no parking signs and driving his vehicle to the shore.

The van was pulled out later in the day, after several failed attempts. People at the beach hoped that no noxious chemicals like diesel were leaked into the sea.

The incident also became the topic of several jokes by local residents. Paddlefish Adventure, a local business, remarked that if people didn’t have amphibious vehicles, “why don’t you let us take you out in our boat?” The business hoped that the issue was sorted without any damages.

This is not the first time that videos of a vehicle sinking into the water have taken the Internet by storm.

Recently, a truck slid off into the reservoir while a reporter was filming his segment in the Spaulding Dam boat launch. The reporter remained unaware of the incident for a while. As soon as he figured out what was happening behind him, he directed the camera to film the vehicle sliding into the water.

The clip ends with some people watching helplessly as the truck slid into the reservoir.

The video gained traction after it was shared on several social media platforms. The vehicle was later pulled out. Local media reported that no one sustained any injuries.