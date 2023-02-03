As we get older, it is quite common for our hair texture to change. Significantly, many people usually start facing hair loss after a certain age and are prone to baldness in their 30s and 40s. Receding hairlines and hair loss is one of the most common problems nowadays and we can say that none of us wants to look in the mirror to find a bald head. While men and women both face the issue, there are also several options in the market to battle the problem or reverse it through the option of hair transplants.

While it is an expensive procedure, hair transplants do help to bring hope to many who unfortunately face a lot of hair loss and suffer from baldness. One such moment was recently captured where a man broke into tears after going through a hair restoration process.

A video showing the man’s story has been shared by Now This News on social media where it grabbed the attention of many people. As stated in the video, 29-year-old Adam Sinclair started losing hair at the young age of 19 and had already gone bald by the time he was 29. He was soon approached by Novo Cabelo, a hair restoration company in the UK which took up the initiative to help in restoring Adam’s hair, and that too for free. They also shared his story on TikTok and won the hearts of many.

As the video plays, Adam can be seen getting emotional after watching his transformed hair.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1621242803354304522

Speaking on his transformation, Adam noted how the change has helped him rebuild confidence, further adding that he also received several prospective dates from girls.

Reacting to the video, many flooded the comment section with support and praise. A user wrote, “looks great…nice to see genuine joy from people…props to the guy doing the hair as well”, while another user commented, “I wonder how long it lasts. Hopefully many months.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.