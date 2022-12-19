UK: Man arrested for killing Indian origin staff nurse, her two children

Northamptonshire (UK): A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing an Indian Origin woman and her two young children, reports say.

Officers discovered Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4, with serious injuries at Saju Chelavalel’s address in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

A short time later, the mother and her two children died.

Post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary revealed that all three died from asphyxiation.

Chelavalel will appear in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva, and Janvi, whom we are determined to seek justice for,” said senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely distressing, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday or was involved in the subsequent investigation for their professionalism and respect,” he said.

“I also want to thank the local community because we understand how upsetting an incident of this nature can be. We will keep members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area, and I urge anyone with concerns to contact them,” said Barnes.

Anju worked as a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital, according to police.

Deborah Needham, the hospital’s chief executive, issued a statement saying, “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police”.

Anju Asok was a trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and worked primarily on Barnwell B, one of the Orthopaedic wards in the hospital. She was a dedicated and compassionate staff nurse who was well-liked and respected by her coworkers and friends, said her employer.

“All of our thoughts are with her friends and family as they cope with this unexpected loss,” she said.

