London: UK’s counter terror police have arrested a man over suspicion of allegedly setting two Muslim pensioners on fire in separate incidents.

As per reports, the latest incident occurred two days ago in Birmingham where Mohammad Rayaz, 70, was set alight on his way back home from local mosque in Edgbaston while the previous incident occurred last month in Ealing, west London where 82-year-old was targeted similarly outside a mosque on February 27.

According to the Met police, the arrest was made on Wednesday in connection with the Ealing assault.

However, to uncover the complete circumstances, detectives from the Met and West Midlands Police are collaborating closely.

Officers were actively engaged in counterterrorism efforts while remaining aware of any potential motives.

The West Midlands force stated that because the probe is ongoing and its primary goal is to ensure community safety and victim compensation, it is not possible to speculate about the attacks’ motivation at this time.

Cops informed that the victim in Ealing remained in hospital for several days receiving treatment for several burns on face and arms.

According to West Midlands Police, the man allegedly went to the victim and tried to strike a conversation before allegedly pouring gasoline and setting him and fire outside the West London Islamic Center.

Members of the mosque praised police for their efforts and called the incidents “abhorrent and malicious attacks on two elders within our community” in a statement they released on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said, “As we begin the blessed month of Ramadan, our thoughts and prayers are with the casualties and their families.

The deceased, who they identified as Mr. Hashi, had been healing from his wounds ever since he was let go from the hospital the following day.

The victim was fortunate to have a friend waiting in his vehicle nearby at the time of the attack who responded swiftly by dousing the flames and dialing 911, the center added.

Following a skin graft procedure, Mr. Rayaz’s situation in the hospital is still critical but stable.

A short distance from the mosque on Dudley Road, the retired factory worker was sprayed with something, then his jacket was set on fire close to his house on Shenstone Road.

In a video call with him, MP Shabana Mahmood said he was “touched” by the outpouring of love and support since the assault.

Mr. Rayaz’s son later sent him a text message, according to family attorney Shahbon Hussain.

He claimed, “He heard his dad yelling, the family had come outside and seen him on fire. “When I arrived, the police, ambulance, and fire department were already there.”

Neighbors who expressed worry over the attack assisted in putting out the flames and carrying Mr. Rayaz back to his house.

Ch Supt Sean Wilson of the Met’s West Area Command commented on the Ealing attack by saying, “We fully understand the shock that resonated throughout the community following this incident.

“Despite the arrest of a man, we remain vigilant and encourage neighbors to follow suit.

“In order to reassure the neighborhood’s residents, highly visible patrols around Singapore Road will continue in the coming days. I encourage anyone who is concerned to contact officers,” he said.

