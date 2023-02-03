Things got a little awkward at a live interview when former Conservative leader Lord Kenneth Baker couldn’t stop his phone from ringing, only making the host interrupt and take it away from him. The incident took place on BBC’s latest Newsnight episode when the former Education Secretary sat down with presenter Victoria Derbyshire to discuss various issues faced by the Tory party. However, to everyone’s surprise, Baker’s phone suddenly started ringing to which he disconnected the call by saying, “My advice to him is not to listen to my telephone, never mind.” While he continued talking after that, it seems the phone was not in the mood to rest as it started ringing again.

Fed up with repeated calls on his phone, the leader eventually gave up and handed over his phone to Derbyshire, asking her to switch it off for him. The presenter did as requested by further quipping, “You’re in demand, you really are.”

Well, this doesn’t end here. Seconds after this, the phone again started ringing finally prompting the host to jokingly say, “Give me your phone” to which Baker gave a hilarious response – “The Prime Minister is very insistent isn’t he!”

Check:

Alexa, show me someone who shares the task of making and shaping laws and checking and challenging the work of the government. Answer: Lord Baker, recipient of 3 honorary doctorates and unable to use a mobile phone. pic.twitter.com/ud6Kel4zdU — Dan Lewis (@Think_Become) February 2, 2023



Notably, Newsnight viewers who found the session quite funny wasted no time to share the video on social media. The Twitter user while taking a jibe at the incident wrote, “Alexa, show me someone who shares the task of making and shaping laws and checking and challenging the work of the government. Answer: Lord Baker, recipient of 3 honorary doctorates and unable to use a mobile phone.”

Many others also reacted to the video and shared tweets like “Can’t we have a weekly programme where Kenneth Baker forgets to switch his phone off”, “Ken Baker’s mobile on #Newsnight. I’m not technically skilled, but someone must make Victoria Derbyshire say to him sternly “Give me your phone” into a Gif”, “Let’s all phone Ken Baker! Let’s all phone Ken Baker! La, la, la, la”, etc.

Notably, the interview covered multiple issues from the UK’s political sphere including the recent sacking of Nadhim Zahawi and accusations levelled at deputy PM Dominic Raab.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.