UK lawmakers back plan to hinder a no-deal Brexit push

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers approved the first of several measures that could make it more difficult for the next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament, although the moves stopped short of an outright block.

Lawmakers voted 294 to 293 on Tuesday in favour of a change to legislation passing through parliament which would require the government to make fortnightly reports on progress towards re-establishing Northern Ireland's collapsed executive.

This could complicate any attempt to suspend parliament later in the year as a way to prevent lawmakers from trying to block a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. Further votes on supplementary measures were expected later on Tuesday, although none will explicitly prevent the suspension of parliament.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.