UK lawmaker Boles proposes common market 2.0 motion on Brexit: The Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker Nick Boles is proposing a common market 2.0 motion as a Brexit option to be voted on as part of a series of indicative votes to be held in parliament on Wednesday, according to a reporter at The Telegraph newspaper.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.