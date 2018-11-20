UK Labour party won't countenance a no-deal Brexit: Corbyn

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party won't countenance a no-deal Brexit, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday, even as it plans to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's draft deal to withdraw from the European Union.

"Labour will not countenance a no-deal Brexit," Corbyn said during a speech to business leaders in London.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.