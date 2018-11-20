You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

UK Labour party won't countenance a no-deal Brexit: Corbyn

World Reuters Nov 20, 2018 01:06:31 IST

UK Labour party won't countenance a no-deal Brexit: Corbyn

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party won't countenance a no-deal Brexit, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday, even as it plans to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's draft deal to withdraw from the European Union.

"Labour will not countenance a no-deal Brexit," Corbyn said during a speech to business leaders in London.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 01:06 AM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores