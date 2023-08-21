UK Kabaddi tournament Derby: In video, 3 injured as gangs clash using guns and swords

A disturbing incident occurred during a kabaddi tournament at Alvaston in UK’s Derbyshire on Sunday, resulting in injuries to at least three individuals. According to local media, the incident involved guns and swords and took place around 4 pm at the Derby Kabaddi grounds.

In the viral footage, people can be seen fleeing as gunshots are heard. Eyewitnesses told The Sun that the incident was triggered by two rival groups, and a man was reportedly shot and subsequently assaulted with a sword.

A police spokesperson told The Sun, “We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15.51 on Sunday 20 August.”

Images from the location revealed the presence of armed police officers. Some observers alleged that two gangs were accountable for the clash.

Three individuals sustained injuries, one of them severe, and were subsequently sent to a hospital. A substantial police presence persisted in the vicinity, and officers are anticipated to remain at the site for an extended period.

The police released a statement urging anyone with information or those who witnessed the incident to come forward, referencing incident number 739 from August 20.

