Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

UK junior defence minister resigns, votes against government - BBC

World Reuters Jul 17, 2018 04:05:24 IST

UK junior defence minister resigns, votes against government - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British junior defence minister Guto Bebb resigned after voting against a government-backed amendment on the customs bill, part of plans for Britain's exit from the European Union, BBC news reported on Monday.

Bebb, minister for defence procurement, voted against the amendment that will stop Britain collecting tariffs for the European Union after Brexit unless there is a reciprocal arrangement.

It was narrowly approved by parliament on Monday with the government's support.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores