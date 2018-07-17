Football world cup 2018

UK government wins approval for customs bill in lower house of parliament

World Reuters Jul 17, 2018 04:05:31 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from the lower of house of parliament on Monday for a law designed to create an independent customs policy after Brexit.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 318 to 285 in favour of the customs legislation, known as the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) Bill, which will allow the government to levy duties on goods after leaving the European Union.

The bill must also be passed by the House of Lords to become law.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Elizabeth Piper)

