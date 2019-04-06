UK government ready to hold more Brexit talks with opposition Labour this weekend

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's government is ready to hold more discussions with the opposition Labour party this weekend over Brexit, a spokesman for May's office said on Friday.

"We have made serious proposals in talks this week and are prepared to pursue changes to the Political Declaration in order to deliver a deal that is acceptable to both sides," he added in a statement.

"We are ready to hold further detailed discussions this weekend in order to seek any such changes in the run-up to European Council on Wednesday. The government is determined to work constructively to deliver the Brexit people voted for, and avoid participation in the European Parliamentary elections.”

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.