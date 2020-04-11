You are here:
UK government functioning efficiently without PM Johnson - health minister

World Reuters Apr 11, 2020 00:15:23 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is functioning efficiently in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering in hospital from COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

Hancock said Johnson's appointed stand-in, foreign minister Dominic Raab, was doing an "excellent job", adding that the government did not have the information yet to make a decision on whether to lift a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Andy Bruce)

