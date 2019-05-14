UK government and Labour continue to seek to agree way forward on Brexit - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government and opposition Labour Party continue to seek to agree a way forward on Britain's exit from the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May's office said following the latest round of talks.

The spokesman said that ahead of a meeting of May's top team of ministers on Tuesday, the two sides "took stock across the range of issues discussed in talks over the last few weeks".

"We continue to seek to agree a way forward in order to secure our orderly withdrawal from the EU," the spokesman said.

A Labour spokesman said the party's top team and trade unions would be updated on what was discussed.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

