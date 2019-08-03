UK, Germany warn tourists against travelling to J&K in view of 'intelligence inputs of terror threats', cite security advisory to Amarnath Yatris

The United Kingdom and Germany on Saturday issued advisories to tourists from their countries to avoid travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, citing a security alert issued by the Indian government.

UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised British nationals to avoid all 'non-essential' travel to the state, especially on the highway connecting Srinagar and Jammu.

A notification on the FCO website referred to the media reports suggesting that the Jammu and Kashmir government had advised those on the Amarnath Yatra to curtail their stay in the state. Governments of both the countries cited the various terror attacks that have taken place in the state as well as the protests and violence since the death of Burhan Wani in 2016 and warned their tourists to stay vigilant.

"Foreigners remain vulnerable in rural districts and outside the main population centres and tourist areas. There is a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnapping," said the advisory on the FCO website.

On Friday, the state government had issued an advisory to tourists and Amarnath yatris to "curtail their stay in Valley" immediately keeping in view the "intelligence inputs of terror threats" with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley." The state had plunged into turmoil, with people lining up outside petrol pumps, ATMs and pharmacies, even as Governor Satya Pal Malik said that panic was being created "unnecessarily."