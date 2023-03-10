UK, France agree to train Ukrainian marines

London: British Premier Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the UK and France have agreed to train Ukrainian marines, helping to give Ukraine “a decisive advantage on the battlefield,”

At the first summit between France and the UK since 2018, Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron both confirmed that Friday’s meeting marks “a new beginning.”

Their working engagement marked the first in-person meeting between the British and French leaders since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference, the two leaders stressed the importance of joint actions to overcome challenges like energy and security, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine.

Sunak said, “We’ve agreed to train Ukrainian marines, helping to give Ukraine a decisive advantage on the battlefield and for Ukraine to win this war,”.

He further said that UK and France share a “special bond and a special responsibility” when the security of Europe is threatened.

Sunak also said the UK will contribute £480 million (nearly $580 million) over a three-year period in partnership with France to help tackle illegal migrant crossings over the English Channel.

Also, France will establish a trained permanent mobile policing unit to tackle small boats.

“From our new Energy Partnership to tackling illegal migration, the UK and France are looking forward to the future – bound by bonds of family, friendship, and solidarity. Thank you

@EmmanuelMacron for your gracious welcome. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together,” he tweeted.

Additional drones and surveillance technologies, a new coordination center with permanent UK liaison officers, and increased cooperation between the National Crime Agency and its French counterpart are also among the new measures in this regard.

“Emanuel and I share the same belief, criminal gangs should not get to decide who comes to our countries,” added Sunak.

