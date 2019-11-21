UK Election 2019: V for Vendetta creator Alan Moore decides to vote after 40 years; will cast a ballot for Labour

Alan Moore, the creator of iconic books such as V for Vendetta, Watchmen and Batman: The Killing Joke has decided to cast his vote after nearly 40 years in the upcoming Britain elections.

In a statement issued on 20 November 2019, he says, "Here’s something you don’t see every day, an internet-averse anarchist announcing on social media that he’ll be voting Labour in the December elections."

Alan Moore, creator of V for Vendetta, has decided to vote for the first time in 40 years. Read his reasons for voting Labour. pic.twitter.com/9npA02XSdq — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 20, 2019

According to a report in The Guardian, Moore had earlier publicly endorsed Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party who will be contesting against the incumbent Conservative premier Boris Johnson. He wrote at the time, "If figures like Jeremy Corbyn are emerging to propose a far more humane and workable direction for society, and if such figures are garnering enormous support from part of the electorate that’s been denied a voice for too long, then it may be that this is because people like Corbyn have become historically necessary."

But as an avowed anarchist, whose use of the Guy Fawkes mask in V for Vendetta has now become a global symbol of protest and anti-establishment movements, Moore had said that he wouldn’t vote for Corbyn, or anyone.

However, explaining what changed his mind, Moore writes in his statement, "..some leaders are so unbelievably malevolent and catastrophic that they must be strenuously opposed by any means available."

Rather than voting for Labour, Moore has chosen to vote against the Tories: "Although my vote is principally against the Tories rather than for Labour, I’d observe that Labour’s current manifesto is the most encouraging set of proposals that I’ve ever seen from any major British party. Though these are immensely complicated times and we are all uncertain as to which course we should take, I’d say the one that steers us furthest from the glaringly apparent iceberg is the safest bet…"

Moore's family has had a history of voting for the Labour party, the Guardian report added, and quoted the writer as saying, "I was raised with the probably simplistic but heartfelt belief that it was the duty of our family and people like us to vote Labour since Labour, unambiguously, was the party of the working people."

