A diver, who went swimming in the North Sea like most days, was shocked to come across the world’s largest jellyfish. Darren Martin, from Tyne and Wear city, was busy capturing photographs at Brown Bay when he spotted the jellyfish.

The 59-year-old diver saw something huge in the ocean, immediately positioned his camera at the creature and waited for it to come near. Minutes later, the sea creature amazed him and made him glad to spot it.

“Its appearance was a cream-coloured, dome-shaped top with long tendrils – these look like long bits of thread and string hanging from underneath the dome,” surprised Martin described the creature in detail.

As the jellyfish came near Martin, he immediately captured this splendid moment on camera. In the photos, which are currently going viral on social media and the biologist community, Martin’s co-diver Chris Hackers can also be seen.

For the unversed, Lion's Mane jellyfish can grow up to six feet. They can also be found in various colours too including red, orange, or purple. But the one that Martin spotted was similar to orange in colour. Meanwhile, experts claim that Lion’s Mane Jellyfish can have up to 200 tentacles and they can be sometimes larger than the blue whale in size.

As per Sweden’s University of Gothenburg, if the Lion’s Mane jellyfish stings anyone, then it would hurt a lot and the pain can also last up to two days. Moreover, symptoms like cramps and nausea are common among victims but it does not cause death.