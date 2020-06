LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 111 to 39,049, the government said on Monday.

The new total includes an additional 445 deaths in England in the period April 24 to May 31, it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Andy Bruce)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.