UK court sends 50-yr-old man into rehabilitation for having 'consensual' sex with daughter who thought he was dead

Swansea (UK): A 50-year-old man here was recently charged with incest after he reportedly had ‘consensual’ sex with his daughter who grew up thinking he was not alive, agencies reported.

As per the report, the victim was told that her biological father was not alive. However, she eventually learned the truth in her teenage years and managed to find him on social media.

The two reportedly reunited after that and allegedly started a consensual sexual relationship. The girl had by this time crossed 18 years of age.

As per the reports, the matter came out in public domain after the woman opened up about his ‘incestuous’ relationship with her father to a man in a pub who later informed the police, prompting the arrest.

The defendant, however, was released on bail after questioning and on a condition that he will never see or contact his daughter again.

However, they later got back in touch, the woman started spending nights at his Carmarthenshire apartment, and they started having sex again.

Even though she had initially backed the case against her parent, the prosecutor Ms. Scapens claimed she later withdrew her support.

She stated that she loved her father and desired a “normal” relationship with him.

She also blamed their ‘genetic attraction’ for what happened.

Jon Tarrant, the defendant’s lawyer said client’s remorse was palpable and he ‘very much understands what has gone wrong here’.

According to Judge Paul Thomas KC, the prosecution accepted the two’s sexual activity was consensual.

But he stressed that the defendant had done something that was ‘illegal, wholly immoral, and exploitative’.

The judge told the father: “You were the dominant figure – you should have stopped this happening,” adding that the man was aware of his daughter’s ‘vulnerabilities’.

The court imposed a three-year community order on the defendant in which he must also complete the Maps for Change sex offenders course as well as a rehabilitation program.

