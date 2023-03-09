UK court jails Iraqi immigrant for stabbing teenager in hopes of deportation

London: An immigrant from Iraq who had entered the country illegally by travelling across the Channel in a small boat stabbed a student solely because he wished to be deported.

Rebaz Mohammed, 28, was given a six-year sentence for stopping Ellis Wheeler, 18, in Hoglands Park in Southampton to ask him a question and then stabbing him in the back with a knife, puncturing his chest in December 2022.

The Solent University student was able to flee before passing out and being taken to the hospital, where he received surgery.

Mohammed, who has a history of convictions including a prison sentence, continued to pursue the student.

Due to anxiety attacks, Wheeler skipped his exams and still has trouble falling asleep at night.

In horrifying video that was just made public, the Iraqi approaches him and inquires about his knowledge of kickboxing.

The teenager’s astonishment and fear are clearly visible on the CCTV as he was then struck in the back with a kitchen knife after pulling it from his coat.

Reportedly, Mohammed, who had grown bored with life in a taxpayer-funded hotel in Bournemouth, committed the knife assault in the hope that it would result in his deportation from the UK, Southampton Crown Court was informed.

He reportedly felt resentful that he lacked the funds to travel back home and hoped committing a very serious crime would result in the British government sending a plane to transport him back to Iraq right away.

It has come to light that he had already received a warning for battery and criminal damage prior to the knife attack. In May 2022, he was even sentenced to a 12-week prison term for stalking and racially-aggravated harassment before being released.

Sentencing Mohammed, Judge Brian Forster KC berated him for causing the horrific injuries to ‘achieve his own end’.

“Anyone who uses a knife to strike is doing so at random,” he said.

“This assault was indiscriminate. Any person of our neighbourhood could have fallen victim,” the judge said.

“You were prepared to use a weapon to cause a severe injury in order to further your own objectives. You had the option to murder the subject,” he added.

In March 2022, 30 miles away in Bournemouth, an argument over an e-scooter resulted in the murder of Thomas Roberts by 21-year-old Afghan double murderer Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai. This occurred six months before the assault in Southampton.

In court, it was revealed that he had crossed the English Channel to request asylum, but British police databases had been unaware that he was a “knife-obsessed” criminal who had fled Serbia after killing two men and receiving a 20-year prison term.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.