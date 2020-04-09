UK coronavirus cases and hospital admissions starting to 'plateau'

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show signs of flattening, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, said on Wednesday.

"We are starting to see a plateauing - the first signs of a plateauing of infections and hospitalisations," Powis told reporters.

"We are beginning to see the benefits I believe but the really critical thing is that we have to continue following instructions - we have to continue following social distancing, because if we don't the virus will start to spread again."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)

