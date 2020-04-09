You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

UK coronavirus cases and hospital admissions starting to 'plateau'

World Reuters Apr 09, 2020 00:12:25 IST

UK coronavirus cases and hospital admissions starting to plateau

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show signs of flattening, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, said on Wednesday.

"We are starting to see a plateauing - the first signs of a plateauing of infections and hospitalisations," Powis told reporters.

"We are beginning to see the benefits I believe but the really critical thing is that we have to continue following instructions - we have to continue following social distancing, because if we don't the virus will start to spread again."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 00:12:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 India Roundup: 354 new cases and 8 deaths reported, 11,795 more tests conducted and action plan for hospitals announced

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 08 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 08 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres