UK considers supplying Ukraine Challenger 2 tanks to fight Russia

London: Amid reports claiming that Ukraine is “holding back troops and ammunition for a new major attack on Russian positions,” the United Kingdom has come in defence for Kyiv. Britain is considering to supply the war-torn nation with a handful of Challenger 2 tanks for the first time to fight Russia’s invading forces.

Reports quoted sources saying that though there has been no final decision by Downing Street, but Ukraine has been hoping a positive move by the UK could help persuade Germany which may send its Leopard 2 battle tanks later this month.

If Britain sends its homemade heavy armour to Ukraine, it would become the first Western country to provide main battle tanks to Kyiv.

According to a report by Sky News, British Challenger 2 was introduced into service with the British Army in 1994.

It is a main battle tank that has been used on operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Iraq. A number of Challenger 2s are currently deployed in Estonia as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic States.

Russia began invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022. “Since summer” Ukraine has been asking for British tanks, a report by The Guardian quoted a source as saying.

The report further informed the source saying that the UK has a small supply of total fleet of 227 compared with what is manufactured by Germany and the US.

Days after the Russia began its invasion in Ukraine, western nations had announced a step-up in their military aid to Ukraine. The US and Germany said that they would provide 50 Bradley and 40 Marder fighting vehicles respectively to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine analyst at the Atlantic Council, Peter Dickinson said that Ukraine has got to maintain the momentum that they’ve built up: “First in September with the capture of the Kharkiv region, and then in November with the liberation of Kherson.”

He further said new offensive would also be “crucial to maintain the support of the international community”.

Dickinson said that the war would demonstrate whether huge financial and military effort by the international community for Ukraine is bringing results.

With inputs from agencies

