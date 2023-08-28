UK considering fitting unauthorised asylum seekers with 'electronic tags'

It has been reported that the UK’s Home Office is considering the use of electronic tags for asylum seekers who arrive in the country via unauthorised means. This proposal is being discussed as a potential solution to prevent individuals who cannot be accommodated in limited detention facilities from absconding. The Home Office is legally obligated by the Illegal Migration Act to detain and remove individuals who arrive in the UK illegally.

Due to the shortage of available space in Home Office accommodations, officials are exploring various alternatives. While the primary preference is to increase the number of detention spaces, electronic tagging is being considered as an option. Another suggested measure is the suspension of financial allowances for individuals who fail to regularly report to the Home Office, Times reported an office source as saying.

“Tagging has always been something that the Home Office has been keen on and is the preferred option to withdrawing financial support, which would be legally difficult as migrants would be at risk of being left destitute,” the source said.

When asked about the consideration of tagging, a source close to the home secretary, Suella Braverman, said, “We already do it.”

Data from the Home Office revealed a significant number of Channel crossings by asylum seekers, exceeding 19,000 for the current year. Despite efforts to curb such unauthorized arrivals, the issue continues. The backlog of asylum applications has reached a record high, with over 175,000 individuals waiting for initial decisions on their cases by the end of June.

The Home Office has been seeking ways to manage these challenges more effectively. A Home Office-funded scheme in Bedfordshire, praised by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), has demonstrated cost savings through housing individuals and providing legal and welfare support, as opposed to placing them in detention.

Under the leadership of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, there is an intention to significantly increase the UK’s detention capacity. This approach includes the use of disused RAF bases and barges. However, one barge that was intended to house asylum seekers, the Bibby Stockholm, is currently empty due to the discovery of legionella bacteria on board.

