UK Conservatives' Brexit talks with Labour 'constructive and detailed'

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks held on Tuesday between Britain's Conservative government and the opposition Labour Party aimed at breaking the impasse over Brexit were "constructive and detailed", a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Today’s meeting was constructive and detailed. The teams have agreed to meet again for follow-up talks tomorrow afternoon, recognising the need to resolve the current Brexit deadlock in Parliament," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by James Davey; Editing by Frances Kerry)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

