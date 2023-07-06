UK: Boy, who went missing 8 years ago, surfaces to reveal mum had him 'play daddy', kept him as 'sex slave'

A man, Rudy Farias, who had gone missing for eight years, has revealed that his mother sexually abused him and forced him to engage in inappropriate behavior, according to a community activist.

Rudy, now 25 years old, disappeared in 2015 after going for a walk with his dogs. His mother, Janie Santana, reported him missing when the dogs returned home without him.

However, on June 29, Rudy was discovered in a severely weakened state, unconscious, at the entrance of a church in Houston, Texas, after eight years of being missing.

Ms. Santana, who regularly posts in true crime Facebook groups, disclosed that her son was unable to speak due to the traumatic experiences he had endured.

On Wednesday, both the mother and son spoke to law enforcement officials at a hotel in Houston, accompanied by a mediator, Quanell X, a local New Black Panther leader and community activist.

The mediator revealed that Rudy had allegedly been sexually abused and hidden by his mother for the past eight years.

Furthermore, she claimed that the mother forced Rudy to sleep in the same bed with her while she was naked, essentially ‘making him play daddy’.

When asked why he had run away, Rudy responded to Quanell, saying, “I was tired of living like a slave.”

Regarding the alleged sexual assault, Rudy did not wish to provide specific details but mentioned that he was forced to engage in kissing while in bed.

Expressing his disgust, he asked, “Let me ask you a question – if your mother is tongue-kissing you in bed with her naked, what the hell is that? This is sick.”

The mediator expressed her concern, stating, “Based on what that boy told me, I don’t understand why she isn’t already in police custody.”

Against all odds: Rudy Farias, missing for 8 years, emerges from captivity and embraces freedom pic.twitter.com/7f9RI18fRQ — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) July 6, 2023

According to reports, it is alleged that the mother took Rudy to work with her in the evenings, as she worked as an overnight security guard, and kept him hidden during the day.

In an interview recorded by neighbors, the mother expressed her belief that she will be arrested, stating, “When he first went missing, he didn’t report it to the police. And now they want to arrest me because they said I was hiding him. They are trying to say that he might have committed crimes, which he didn’t.”

Friends and relatives maintain that they knew Rudy was not missing. His cousin informed the police in 2018 that Rudy was at his mother’s house, and his grandmother had spoken to him.

Cassandra Lopez, Rudy’s cousin, informed KPRC 2 that they knew in their hearts that Rudy’s disappearance was not true. She was shocked but curious to learn the real story behind it.

Neighbours also claimed to have seen Rudy walking around the streets. However, when the police visited the house, they were unable to find the missing child. It is unclear whether the police spoke to any of the family members.

Ms. Lopez expressed the family’s desperation to hear from Rudy, highlighting that a significant portion of his life has already been taken away unjustly.

Later today, the police are scheduled to hold a press conference on the matter.