UK: Boris Johnson faces backlash for nominating his alleged wife beater dad for knighthood medal

London: Boris Johnson has come under fire for allegedly disgracing the honours system by proposing his father for the knighthood award.

The decision infuriated many, who questioned how an alleged wife-beater accused of groping women could receive an honour typically reserved for people who give selflessly of their time and energy to the common good.

Additionally, there was pressure on Rishi Sunak to veto Mr. Johnson’s planned knighthood. One hundred gongs were requested on the outgoing PM’s list of honours, which was stacked high with friends and rich donors.

“Honors should be reserved for those who’ve gone above and beyond to contribute to our nation. A YouGov poll found 52% of voters think his dad shouldn’t get one. The whole affair is made a mockery by Boris Johnson’s attempt to give his father that honour,” said Liberal Democrats Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain,

If future honours lists “are to have any shred of credibility,” she pleaded with the prime minister to reject the current one.

Keir Starmer, the head of Labour, continued, “An ex-PM honouring his father for what? It is typical of someone like Johnson. The general population will likely find this outrageous,” he said.

“It points to a pattern of Boris Johnson’s behaviour regarding cronyism, according to shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. Over the gong, even Tories turned against their erstwhile boss.”

Rory Stewart, a former cabinet member, continued, “It’s not appropriate. A knight should not be his parent.

He is mocking the honours system, just as he mocked British politics, according to SNP Member Tommy Sheppard.

“The guy was incredibly arrogant, as evidenced by the fact that he thought he could nominate his father for a knighthood and get away with it.”

“His honours list ought to be removed. This corrupt, crony-infested regime must be replaced,” He added.

Boris’s father, Stanley Johnson (82), an ex-MP, who participated in the 2017 season of “I’m a Celebrity,” has been charged with acting improperly towards two women.

He vehemently denied any memory of either event. In a memoir about his son, Johnson was also charged with “deeply regretting” breaking his wife’s nose in the 1970s.

Rachel Johnson, the daughter of Mr. Johnson, blatantly supported her brother’s choice to honour her father.

“I believe my father could have been in line for some sort of recognition in his own right,” she said, if her brother hadn’t been the prime minister.

Brother Jo, a former Tory minister, was earlier elevated to the peerage by Mr. Johnson. Baron Johnson of Marylebone is his current title.

“We don’t remark on honours,” said a Boris Johnson spokesman.

The official spokesman for the prime minister stated: “The honours procedure is protected by long-standing regulations. I’m not aware of any intentions to change those. In actuality, departing prime ministers are permitted to make such nominations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.