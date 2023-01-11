UK beer carrying portrait of Hindu Goddess stirs furore, diaspora body demands recall

The Hindu community in UK has expressed anger over the use of an image of Hindu Goddess on Bien Manger beer bottles.

A Twitter account called Insight UK, which according to its bio addresses issues concerning the Hindu community, said in a post tagging Bien Manger, “It’s highly insensitive, disrespectful & hurtful to Hindus. The Goddess Hindus worship is being used on your beer bottles.”

Bien Manger uses sacred image of Hindu Goddess on their beer bottle.@BienManger it’s highly insensitive, disrespectful & hurtful to #Hindus. The Goddess Hindus worship is being used on your beer bottles. We demand you recall all such products & stop further manufacturing of it. pic.twitter.com/NiSvQ47Hh1 — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) January 10, 2023

It also demanded the recall of all the products labelled with the image of the Hindu Goddess.

The tweet received comments from a number of users condemning the company.

However, this is not the first time an alcohol manufacturing company has used images of a Hindu deity on its product.

In 2021, a French brewery named Grenade-sur-Garonne in Southwestern France was called out for launching “Shiva beer.”

In 2018, a Hindu organisation criticised a Derbyshire brewery for using an image of Goddess Kali in one of its beer bottles.

The brewery eventually stopped producing the beer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.